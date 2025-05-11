Assam's Kamarkuchi Panchayat declares ward results
Vote counting for Assam Panchayat elections is ongoing with early winners declared in Kamarkuchi Gaon Panchayat. Security remains tight as results continue to come in from various wards.
As the Assam Panchayat vote counting continues today, results from Kamarkuchi Gaon Panchayat under Dimoria Block in Kamrup Metropolitan have begun to emerge.
Binita Chettri has secured a decisive victory in Ward No. 1 with 749 votes.
In Ward No. 2, Lakshmi Changma emerged victorious with 371 votes, while Sanjeev Kalita won Ward No. 3 by garnering 477 votes. Binanda Boro claimed Ward No. 4 with 174 votes.
In Ward No. 6, Rahul Kathar won with 482 votes, and Mridul Ingjal triumphed in Ward No. 7 with 259 votes.
Nisha Boro secured 171 votes to win Ward No. 8, followed by Anup Baruah winning Ward No. 9 with 360 votes. Hitesh Tumung clinched Ward No. 10 with 407 votes.
The counting process for the Assam Panchayat elections remains underway across various districts under heightened security.
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