As the Assam Panchayat vote counting continues today, results from Kamarkuchi Gaon Panchayat under Dimoria Block in Kamrup Metropolitan have begun to emerge.

Binita Chettri has secured a decisive victory in Ward No. 1 with 749 votes.

In Ward No. 2, Lakshmi Changma emerged victorious with 371 votes, while Sanjeev Kalita won Ward No. 3 by garnering 477 votes. Binanda Boro claimed Ward No. 4 with 174 votes.

In Ward No. 6, Rahul Kathar won with 482 votes, and Mridul Ingjal triumphed in Ward No. 7 with 259 votes.

Nisha Boro secured 171 votes to win Ward No. 8, followed by Anup Baruah winning Ward No. 9 with 360 votes. Hitesh Tumung clinched Ward No. 10 with 407 votes.

The counting process for the Assam Panchayat elections remains underway across various districts under heightened security.