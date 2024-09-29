All government, provincialized, and private schools in Kamrup (Metro) District are instructed to revert to their regular school timings effective from October 1, 2024, In supersession of the previous order.

The decision impacts all educational institutions within the district, requiring them to follow their standard schedules from the specified date.

Meanwhile, in response to a fatal stabbing incident that occurred at a school in a nearby district, the District Elementary Education Officer, under the Assam Sarba Siksha Abhijan Mission, has mandated enhanced security measures for all government, provincialized and private schools within the Kamrup Metro district.

Effective immediately, all schools are required to conduct daily checks of students’ school bags and pockets before classes commence. Class teachers will be responsible for ensuring that students are not carrying any arms, weapons, sharp objects, or harmful substances such as liquids, gutka, tobacco, or cigarettes. In the event that any prohibited items are discovered, they must be confiscated immediately, and parents should be notified without delay.