Assam's Kamrup Police seize 24 kg suspected opium worth Rs 1.6 crore; one arrested

Continuing its crackdown on the drug network, Kamrup Police recovered 24 kg of suspected opium worth around Rs 1.6 crore and apprehended one person in connection with the seizure.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the development on X, commending Assam Police for the successful anti-drug operation.

According to the Chief Minister, further investigation is underway to trace the wider links of the drug network.

“Continuing our crackdown on the drug network, Kamrup Police recovered 24 kg of suspected opium worth around Rs 1.6 crore. One person has been apprehended and further investigation is underway. Good work Assam Police,” Sarma stated in his post.

The operation is part of Assam Police’s ongoing campaign against narcotics trafficking under the #AssamAgainstDrugs initiative.