Assam's Karbi textiles move closer to GI tag as KAAC holds key discussion in Diphu

A significant meeting was held on Tuesday at the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Secretariat in Diphu to discuss securing Geographical Indication (GI) registration for traditional Karbi textiles.

The initiative seeks to preserve and promote the unique weaving heritage of the Karbi people while providing legal recognition and protection for their cultural and artistic legacy.

The discussion was led by KAAC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang and attended by several executive members, MACs, advisors to the CEM, and departmental officials.



Also Read: CBI takes over probe into PWD engineer Joshita Das’ death amid allegations of corruption pressure



The meeting emphasised safeguarding iconic Karbi textiles, including Pini (women’s lower garment), Pekok (a fastening cloth), Vamkok (a girdle worn by women), Seleng (a white cloth with fine motifs worn by men), Jiso Khonjari, and Jir`ik (Piba), all integral to traditional Karbi attire.

This move comes in line with Assam’s existing GI-tagged products such as Muga Silk, Assamese Gamosa, Mekhela Chador, and Bodo Eri, further highlighting the state’s rich textile heritage. Officials noted that obtaining GI registration will not only protect the authenticity of Karbi textiles but also enhance their global recognition, opening avenues for cultural promotion and economic opportunities for local artisans.

The KAAC plans to take the necessary steps to complete the GI registration process, marking a milestone in the preservation and promotion of the Karbi community’s traditional art and craftsmanship.