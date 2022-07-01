The Karimganj bypass road has been closed for all vehicular movement after the 15-metre-long stretch of road along the Karimganj bypass was breached due to floods.

The district administration has advised the public to take alternative route from Paomara via Karimganj town. Mobilization of materials is going on to restore the damage and traffic will be opened at the earliest.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma today visited Karimgang district in the Barak Valley as flood waters continue to inundate several parts of the region. Sarma visited the Ratabari area and interacted with the people and also visited a relief camp set up at Subhash High School at Kalibari. He also visited the relief camp set up at Subhash High School at Kalibari & shared the plight of 540 inmates.

Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah chaired a review meeting regarding the flood situation in Karimganj District at Deputy Commissioners office. He interacted with all the department officials and took account of the ground level situation in the district. He instructed all the officials of all concerned departments to work in coordination to ensure proper supply and distribution of relief materials, regular data updation in FRIMS Assam and adequate supply of animal fodder and ensure proper assessment of damaged property.

"All circle officers should upload correct data in FRIMS Assam as it will help the government in estimating the extent of damage correctly," asserted the minister. He also handed over cheques amounting Rs 4 lakhs each provided by district administration to the next of kin who lost their lives due to flood in the district.

In 24 hours, total human lost is 8.With this, the number of people who lost their lives in flood-related incidents in the state this year has increased to 159 (141 in Flood & 18 in Landslide). As of now, 29,80,493 people have been affected by floods in 25 districts of the state. The districts are Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, and Udalguri. Urban Flood occurred in Cachar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.