Assam's Karimganj Civil Hospital in shambles; patients suffer, ceilings don't fan the heat

The primary lifeline for patients across Assam's Shribhumi district - the Karimganj Civil Hospital is in such poor shape that it needs critical care itself.

Despite being the main government healthcare provider for lakhs of residents, year after year it has been left to crumble — suffering from gross neglect, administrative apathy, and zero accountability.

A viral social media post by a local resident, Debojyoti Sujan Deb Roy, has laid bare the shocking state of disrepair within the Male Medicine Ward of the hospital. The images shared in his post have triggered widespread outrage online. In them, the ward’s walls are seen stained, crumbling and completely dilapidated. Even more concerning — ceiling fans were found non-functional.

The condition isn’t just unpleasant — it’s inhumane. Patients are being forced to endure stifling heat with no ventilation, while medical staff struggle to do their duties in such suffocating conditions. The lack of basic facilities like functioning fans, clean walls, and hygienic infrastructure is not only unacceptable — it is dangerous.

The situation raises serious questions about the oversight mechanisms within the health department.

How long will citizens be expected to rely on broken promises and delayed fixes while their right to dignified healthcare is trampled upon?