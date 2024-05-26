The Karimganj district administration has issued a warning regarding an impending cyclone, as per the latest bulletin from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) dated May 25, 2024. The cyclone is expected to have a strong impact on the southern part of Assam, leading to heavy to very heavy rainfall and potentially extremely heavy rainfall from May 26th to 28th, 2024.

In response to this warning, the district administration has urged proactive measures to minimize the potential loss of lives and properties during the cyclone. The following actions have been advised:

The department has announced the immediate formation of a task force to handle emergency response measures. All field-level functionaries have been instructed to remain on high alert to ensure readiness for any required actions. Resources will be mobilized as and when required, ensuring they are in a state of readiness. Alerts received from the IMD will be regularly shared with all field-level functionaries to keep them informed.

For any required emergency support, immediate communication with the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) - District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is advised. The emergency contact numbers for DEOC-DDMA are 03843-265144 and 03843-280000.

This notice emphasizes the importance of taking immediate and necessary action in response to the cyclone warning, treating the matter as urgent to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents of Karimganj district.

For further updates and emergency information, residents are advised to stay tuned to official channels and follow the guidelines issued by the district administration and IMD.