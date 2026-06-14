Assam's Kasturi Sharma wins double gold at National Arm Wrestling Championship, clinches third consecutive title

Assam's Kasturi Sharma brought laurels to the state by winning two gold medals at the 6th BCAI National Arm Wrestling Championship held in Bengaluru.

Competing in the 70 kg category, Kasturi secured gold medals in both the right-hand and left-hand divisions, showcasing her dominance in the sport at the national level.

In the finals, she defeated Kerala's Princy T. Jack to claim the titles. With this victory, Kasturi successfully defended her crown and became National Champion for the third consecutive time, further cementing her position as one of India's leading arm wrestlers.

Her remarkable achievement has been widely hailed by the sporting community, with many describing it as a proud moment for Assam and an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the state.

Kasturi's historic performance has once again highlighted Assam's growing presence in national sports and reaffirmed her status as a dominant force in Indian arm wrestling.