The flood situation in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park has reached an alarming level, with 95 out of 233 forest camps inundated by floodwaters. This critical development has necessitated the evacuation of six camps to ensure safety.

The flooding also led to the destruction of a wooden bridge near the Moshguli Camp in the Agratoli Range on July 1, further complicating the situation.

In response to the crisis, herds of elephants have started migrating towards Karbi Anglong through the Hati Dandi corridor. This movement has prompted authorities to request heavy traffic diversions on the NH 715 stretch within Nagaon and Golaghat districts. To manage the situation, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been enforced.

Authorities have implemented several precautionary measures, including the deployment of standby rescue teams, veterinary units, boats, barricades, and essential supplies. Additionally, animal sensors are operational, and joint patrols by commando groups and forest teams are being conducted. A flood gauge station, supported by the Central Water Commission, has been set up for real-time monitoring of the flood levels.

In light of the escalating crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured full cooperation with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Prime Minister acknowledged the second wave of floods hitting the state this year due to heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh and parts of upper Assam.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji called me a short while ago to enquire about the flood situation in Assam. I explained that Assam is experiencing a second wave of floods this year due to heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh and parts of our upper Assam districts. I also briefed him about the relief measures undertaken by the state government," CM Sarma posted on X on Monday, June 1.

The Prime Minister assured the Chief Minister of full support from the Government of India in managing this severe flood crisis.

Also read: Assam: Missing vegetable trader found dead in Brahmaputra amidst flood crisis