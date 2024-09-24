Authorities of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve have organised a programme which aims to train Gypsy safari drivers and mahouts on visitor safety and enhancement of visitor experience.

The programme which will be held with funding collaboration from Assam Skill Development Mission will provide a refresher training to about 700 Gypsy safari drivers and mahouts.

The Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, Sonali Ghosh said that the training which will foster a better understanding of conservation efforts among tourists, will focus on improving wildlife interpretation and visitor interaction.

"The first three batches have been completed successfully and the participants of the first two batches were handed over certificates, badges, uniform and I-card by the chief guests in the function," Sonali Ghosh said.

Assam Minister of PHE, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship; Tourism Department Jayanta Malla Baruah on Tuesday spoke of the significant strides being made in training and skill development for key stakeholders involved in the sustainable management and promotion of KNP & TR.

In his address, the minister emphasised the critical role played by the local communities, particularly those involved in wildlife tourism, in preserving the biodiversity and ensuring the safety of visitors.

He highlighted the government's commitment to enhancing the skills and capacities of safari drivers, forest staffs, and tour guides through such tailored training programmes.

"So far 3 batches consisting of 100 participants per batch have been successfully trained under the mentorship of knowledgeable resource persons. Resource persons included from various organisations including KNP &TR authority and others viz Mukul Tamuli, AFS (Retd); D.D Boro, AFS, (Retd); Manisha Ashraf, WII, Dibyajyoti Saikia, Corbett Foundation; Ivy Farheen & Md. Arif Hussain of Aranyak; Nabajyoti Nath, SDRF/PTC Dergaon; Ratna Singh; Ritu Makhija OF Travel Operators for Tigers (TOFT); Rehan Ali, KTGA; Sampat Singh, Sub Major, Army Camp Bagori, Dr Arfan Hussain, Kaziranga Model College; Dr. Abdul Wakid, Project Scientist, WII, among others were present," Sonali Ghosh said.

The day commenced with a Rhino Tableau Rally aimed at promoting the importance of rhino conservation, drawing participation from local communities, gypsy safari associations, forest staff, NGOs and wildlife enthusiasts.