Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will reopen for tourists on October 1 after the monsoon break, an official informed on September 8.

Park Director Sonali Ghosh said that only three ranges of the park will open for tourists with jeep safari facility initially. This comes keeping in mind the road conditions following the floods.

Jeep safari will be allowed in the central or Kohora, western or Bagori, and Burapahar ranges in two shifts -- 7.30 am to 10 am and 1.30 pm to 3 pm.

During the upcoming tourist season, the focus will be on enhanced visitor experience and safety, Ghosh said.

Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, rich biodiversity, and iconic inhabitants like the one-horned rhinoceros, Kaziranga has emerged as a top destination for families and wildlife aficionados, the official said.

The park is closed every year in May at the onset of monsoon. Nearly 200 animals lost their lives this year due to the devastating floods.