Assam's Kaziranga takes local crafts online, 'Eco-Shop' sales rise to Rs 1.87 crore

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has expanded market access for community-made products by launching its ‘Eco-Shop’ on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and another e-commerce platform, creating a new avenue for artisans from villages around the protected area.

The initiative is aimed at linking conservation with sustainable livelihoods by promoting products based on traditional skills, locally sourced materials and environmentally responsible practices, according to an official statement.

Officials said the move is expected to strengthen market access for producer groups and artisans living in fringe areas of Kaziranga while highlighting the region’s craft heritage to a wider audience.

Managed by the Kaziranga Staff Welfare Society, the Eco-Shop has recorded steady growth since its launch. Sales reached Rs 1.87 crore during the 2025-26 financial year, up from Rs 1.24 crore in 2024-25.

The shop offers a range of handcrafted and eco-friendly products, including woven items, textiles, decorative pieces and other products created by local community members.

Authorities said integration with major online marketplaces such as GeM and Amazon is expected to improve product visibility, generate consistent demand and expand customer outreach, providing greater economic opportunities for communities living around the national park.