Assam's Kaziranga team nabs fugitive linked to Royal Bengal Tiger trafficking
Kaziranga team arrests a fugitive involved in Royal Bengal Tiger trafficking following detailed investigations. Authorities seize evidence and strengthen efforts to combat wildlife crime in Assam.
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Acting on intelligence inputs, officials of the Eastern Range Gamiri and Crime Investigation Range, Biswanath Chariali under the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve apprehended an absconding accused involved in illegal trading of Royal Bengal Tiger body parts.
The accused, Ratnakanta Pegu (41), a resident of Aathaishsharia village in Biswanath district, had been on the run since November 2025 in connection with offence case ER/02-2025.
Officials said the accused also has a history of involvement in rhino poaching cases between 2019 and 2024.
Further investigation into the case is currently underway.
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