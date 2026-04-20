Assam's Kaziranga team nabs fugitive linked to Royal Bengal Tiger trafficking

Acting on intelligence inputs, officials of the Eastern Range Gamiri and Crime Investigation Range, Biswanath Chariali under the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve apprehended an absconding accused involved in illegal trading of Royal Bengal Tiger body parts.

The accused, Ratnakanta Pegu (41), a resident of Aathaishsharia village in Biswanath district, had been on the run since November 2025 in connection with offence case ER/02-2025.

Officials said the accused also has a history of involvement in rhino poaching cases between 2019 and 2024.

Further investigation into the case is currently underway.