Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted the state's efforts to empower small businesses, which have contributed significantly to its growth story.

The Khadi industry, a vital sector in Assam, has witnessed substantial progress, creating over 5,000 jobs and achieving total sales of Rs 18.92 crore last year.

The state government is giving a major push to this sector.

As part of these efforts, more than 7,600 small entrepreneurs from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) have benefitted from the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). This initiative aims to encourage entrepreneurship and support the economic upliftment of these communities.



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Financial Support under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme

- Margin Money Allocation: ₹111.16cr

- Utilized Margin Money: ₹64.06cr

- Units Assisted: 2,417

micro-enterprises have received vital support.

- Estimated Jobs Created: 19,336 new employment opportunities generated

Empowering Entrepreneurs

- From FY 2018-19 to FY 2023-24, α total of 2,417 projects were supported under the PMEGP (Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme).

- As of March 31, 2024, 7,216 SC/ST small entrepreneurs from Assam have benefitted from various schemes.