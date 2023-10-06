ssam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 6 unveiled the mascot for the state's grand sporting event, 'Khel Maharan,' and introduced Maharaj Dodan to the world. Blessed with immense physical prowess, Maharaj Dodan is believed to be the forefather of the Rabha tribe, a nephew of Maharaj Bana, and related to Devi Usha, as mentioned in the Mahabharata.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sarma shared some exciting news – over 6 lakh sports enthusiasts have already registered for the inaugural all-Assam mega sporting event, 'Khel Maharan.' The competition, which will feature five disciplines – athletics, football, volleyball, kabaddi, and kho-kho, is scheduled to run from November 1 to January 10.

Unveiling the event's jersey, logo, and theme song, CM Sarma emphasized that 'Khel Maharan' is a part of the larger 'Jan Bhagidari' initiative, aimed at fostering greater public participation. The other three programs within this initiative are 'Amrit Briksya Andolan,' a mega plantation drive that has concluded, the ongoing 'Amrit Kalash Yatra,' and the soon-to-be-launched 'Sanggaskritik Mahasangram' in the cultural field.

CM Sarma highlighted the inclusive nature of 'Khel Maharan,' stating that it would encompass sporting competitions from the village-level to the state-level. District commissioners, in collaboration with experts and stakeholders, have already begun organizing the event.

The sporting talent will be identified at various levels. Teams will initially form at the village level, with the best players advancing to the gaon panchayat/ward level teams. From there, they will join the assembly constituency-level teams before progressing to the district-level teams for state-level competitions.

The state-level competitions will take place at five to six venues, with matches categorized into under-19 and above-19, catering to both male and female participants. CM Sarma shared that over six lakh athletes have already registered across various disciplines, and the government expects this number to reach 12-13 lakhs.

'Khel Maharan' serves as a significant platform for talent identification while engaging the youth in positive and constructive activities. CM Sarma underlined the government's commitment to keeping the youth away from negative influences by fostering their participation in such initiatives.

Customized jerseys have been designed for all 35 districts, ensuring a unified and cohesive representation for Assam's sporting events.