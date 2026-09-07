Assam's Khetri student death case takes new turn; two notes recovered from pocket

The mysterious death of a student in Khetri has taken a new turn after police reportedly recovered two handwritten notes from the deceased student’s pocket, prompting investigators to examine the case from a fresh perspective.

According to sources, one of the notes was addressed to the student’s parents and brother and carried the message, “Thank you for everything you did till now.” The second note reportedly contained the words, “And sorry for everything I did till now.”

The discovery of the two notes has led police to broaden their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the student’s death. Investigators are also examining whether the handwriting on the notes belongs to the deceased student or someone else, sources said.

The handwriting and contents of the notes are now expected to form an important part of the investigation as police try to establish what happened before the student’s death.

A source familiar with the preliminary investigation said the case is currently appearing to move towards a possible suicide angle, although no final conclusion has been reached.

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the circumstances and verify the authenticity and authorship of the notes before arriving at any definitive conclusion.