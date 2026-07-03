Assam's Koch Rajbanshi community forum opposes road renaming in Golakganj, accuses govt of ignoring local heritage

The Koch Rajbanshi Citizens Forum has strongly opposed the Assam government's decision to rename a prominent bazaar road in Golakganj after Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, alleging that the move undermines the history, culture and identity of the Koch-Rajbongshi community.

The protest, held in Golakganj under the Assembly constituency represented by Cabinet Minister Ashwini Roy, saw forum members and local residents condemn the renaming, describing it as an affront to the region's indigenous heritage. They accused the ruling party of courting Koch-Rajbongshi voters during elections but sidelining the community's concerns after coming to power.

Forum representatives alleged that while the community plays a crucial electoral role, its cultural and historical identity is being overlooked. They also criticised Minister Ashwini Roy for remaining silent on the issue despite representing the constituency.

The protesters further pointed out that much of the land on which the Golakganj bazaar and its connecting roads stand was donated by the historic Prodhani Zamindar family. They argued that public infrastructure in the area should instead honour local personalities and families who contributed to the region's development.

Jyotirmoy Prodhani, a descendant of the Prodhani Zamindar family, also opposed the renaming and questioned the choice of Mukherjee as the namesake. Referring to historical correspondence from the post-Independence period, Prodhani alleged that Mukherjee had advocated for the merger of Cooch Behar with West Bengal rather than preserving its separate status. He further claimed that this position ran contrary to the views of leaders such as Gopinath Bordoloi and Ambikagiri Raichoudhury, who supported safeguarding the region's distinct identity.

The forum also alleged that historical records portray Mukherjee as having viewed sections of the Koch-Rajbongshi population unfavourably during debates surrounding the future of Cooch Behar. These assertions reflect the views of the protesters and remain matters of historical interpretation.

Demanding an immediate reversal of the renaming decision, the Koch Rajbanshi Citizens Forum said any naming of public infrastructure should recognise local history, indigenous identity and the contributions of the Prodhani Zamindar family. The state government has not yet responded to the allegations or the forum's demands.