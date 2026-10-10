Assam’s Kohinoor Theatre may call it a day after five decades

Assam’s renowned mobile theatre group Kohinoor Theatre may be nearing the end of its journey, with director Tapan Lahkar hinting at a possible closure in a social media post. The development has raised questions about the future of one of the state’s prominent Bhramyamaan (mobile) theatre institutions, which has a history spanning five decades.

Reflecting on his association with the theatre group over the past year, Lahkar wrote, “Bahut kothai ase... But No More Kohinoor Theatre”, suggesting that the group may be drawing the curtains on its operations. However, the post did not provide details about the reasons behind the possible closure or specify whether a formal decision had been taken.

Founded in 1976 by veteran theatre personality Ratan Lahkar, Kohinoor Theatre has been a significant part of Assam’s travelling theatre tradition. Based in Pathsala in the Bajali region, the group built a reputation for large-scale productions, elaborate stage designs and the use of innovative techniques to adapt popular stories for live audiences.

Following Ratan Lahkar’s death in 2017, his son Tapan Lahkar took charge of the theatre group and continued its operations.

Over the years, Kohinoor Theatre became known for staging ambitious productions inspired by internationally recognised stories and films. Its productions of Titanic and Jurassic Park were among its notable attempts to recreate cinematic narratives on the mobile theatre stage.

The group also represented Assam’s theatre tradition beyond the state. In 2010, it was invited by the National School of Drama (NSD) to perform in New Delhi, bringing its production style to a national audience.

Bhramyamaan theatre groups travel between locations across Assam, staging performances in temporary venues and attracting audiences with a combination of acting, elaborate sets, music and technical effects. The format has remained an important part of the state’s cultural landscape.

If Kohinoor Theatre discontinues its operations, it would mark a significant development for a group that has contributed to Assam’s mobile theatre tradition since its establishment nearly five decades ago.

Further clarity is awaited on the group’s future, including whether Lahkar’s post signals a definitive end to its journey or a change in its operations.