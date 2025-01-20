Assam's Kokrajhar district administration, on January 20, sealed Dr B.R. Ambedkar Medical & Paramedical Institute for operating without the necessary permissions and regulatory approvals.

The enforcement action was led by Executive Magistrate Dhrubajyoti Das, with support from personnel of Kokrajhar Police Station.

The closure of the unauthorised institute is part of a statewide crackdown on illegal and unrecognised health science institutions misleading students by offering fake degrees and diplomas.

As per government regulations, any institution offering education or training in health sciences, such as pharmacy, nursing, physiotherapy, and laboratory, technician, among others, must obtain due permission from Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS).

In accordance with Notification No. MER 307386/2 dated 06-06-2023, even private universities or institutions are required to secure affiliation with SSUHS to operate legally in Assam.

The Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Medical and Paramedical Institute had failed to obtain the necessary approvals and affiliation, prompting today’s enforcement action.