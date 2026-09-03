Assam’s Kokrajhar Court sentences man to 20 years in jail for raping 14-year-old girl

The Kokrajhar Sessions Court has delivered a significant verdict in a rape case involving a 14-year-old minor, sentencing 35-year-old Ram Kujur to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 50,000.

The court further directed that in case of non-payment of the fine, the convict will undergo an additional six months of imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on June 29, 2023, when Kujur allegedly raped the 14-year-old girl after finding her alone at home.

Following the incident, Kokrajhar Sadar Police Station registered Case No. 182/23 under Section 376(3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The case was subsequently tried before the Kokrajhar Sessions Court. On Thursday, the court found Ram Kujur guilty and awarded him 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a Rs 50,000 fine.