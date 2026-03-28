Assam's Kokrajhar declares dry days for polling, counting; liquor sale banned

The District Magistrate of Kokrajhar, P. Uday Praveen, has announced “Dry Days” across the district to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of the upcoming elections.

According to the order, the prohibition will be in force from 5:00 PM on April 7, 2026, till 5:00 PM on April 9, 2026, covering the 48-hour period leading up to the conclusion of polling. The restrictions have been imposed under provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and Assam Excise Rules.

Additionally, May 4, 2026, the day of counting of votes has also been declared a Dry Day until the completion of the counting process, including any re-poll if required.

During the notified period, all liquor-related establishments including wholesale warehouses, IMFL retail outlets, bars, hotels, restaurants, clubs, and country spirit shops will remain closed. Authorities will also enforce strict restrictions on storage and possession of liquor, especially in unlicensed premises.

The district administration has warned that any violation of the order will attract legal action under relevant provisions of the Assam Excise Act and election laws, urging all stakeholders to comply and help maintain law and order during the election period.