Assam's Kokrajhar district under prohibitory orders following alleged assault on mentally challenged woman

District authorities in Kokrajhar have imposed prohibitory orders across the district following reports of an alleged rape of a mentally challenged woman, which has sparked significant public unrest and concerns about law and order.

District Magistrate Pankaj Chakravarty issued the orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, citing apprehensions of public disturbances and the potential for unlawful assemblies. The move comes after incidents of trespassing, vandalism and aggressive mob behaviour were reported near the BTC Secretariat and surrounding areas.

Officials have expressed concern about the possibility of further protests, processions and coercive gatherings that could obstruct public servants and threaten lives and property. Intelligence reports suggest anti-social elements and various organisations may organise agitational programmes, including bandhs, railway and national highway blockades, dharnas and sit-ins across the district.

The administration has cited previous instances of public order breaches that resulted in loss of lives in the district as justification for the preventive measures. The prohibitory orders, which took effect immediately, aim to ensure uninterrupted movement for the public whilst preventing damage to public property and offices.

In a separate appeal issued the same day, the District Administration warned citizens against falling prey to rumours and misinformation circulating on social media platforms. Authorities stated that misleading information is being spread by unscrupulous persons, potentially causing unnecessary panic and disturbing public peace.

The administration has warned that rumour-mongering will be dealt with strictly under the law and has urged citizens to maintain vigilance over the situation. A control room has been established for the public to report misinformation, accessible at 8471875491.

District officials have called for calm and restraint, requesting full cooperation from residents in the interest of maintaining law and order during this tense period.