Thousands of spectators gathered along the Kalahi river in Assam’s Kukurmara on Wednesday, October 21 to witness the traditional boat race held on Vijaya Dashami, as the event marked a highlight of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Kukurmara Anchalik Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee.

The annual boat race, a longstanding tradition in South Kamrup, saw nine boats compete amid cheers from spectators lining the riverbanks. However, concerns over the gradual silting of the Kalahi river have prompted local residents to urge the state government to take measures to preserve the waterway and ensure the continuation of the cultural event.

The Kukurmara Anchalik Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee, established in 1977, marked its 50th anniversary with an 11-day programme from October 11 to October 21, featuring cultural activities and other events.

In the boat race, Ishwar Putra No. 2 Jiakur secured first place, winning a cash prize of Rs 31,000 and a trophy. Ashirbad of Gumi Jarpara Raij finished second and received Rs 21,000 and a trophy, while Mama-Bhagin from Chamaria came third, winning Rs 7,000 and a trophy.

Mojibur Rahman, the helmsman of the Mama-Bhagin boat, was adjudged the best helmsman and received a cash award of Rs 1,001.

The event also coincided with the immersion of Goddess Durga idols by around six Durga Puja committees in the Kalahi river, marking the conclusion of the festivities in the area.

Residents raise concern over river silting

Local residents said the Kalahi river has become increasingly shallow due to silting, making it difficult for boats to navigate smoothly during the race. They have called on the state government to take immediate steps to clear the river mouth and restore its navigability.

Residents warned that the gradual deterioration of the river could threaten the continuation of the traditional boat race, which has been an integral part of Vijaya Dashami celebrations in the region for generations.

The annual event brings together communities from across the area and serves as a platform for preserving a traditional sporting practice passed down through generations.

Locals said measures to address the river's deteriorating condition were necessary to protect the cultural tradition and ensure that future generations can continue to participate in and witness the boat race.