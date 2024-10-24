As Diwali approaches, the Kumar community in Nimati Bhitor Kokila Kumar Gaon, Jorhat district, is working hard to keep its 200-year-old pottery tradition alive. This centuries-old craft has long been the primary livelihood for around 120 families in the village, but they are now facing significant challenges.

Mitali Kalita, a resident of the village, explained that the community works together in their pottery craft, with women traditionally creating the clay utensils while men handle the tasks of collecting clay, refining the shape by burning the pottery, and taking the finished products to market. She mentioned that the village has been preserving this tradition for 150-200 years.

The community is facing difficulties as access to suitable soil for pottery near the Brahmaputra River becomes increasingly scarce. Pabitra Kalita, another villager, voiced concerns about the declining market for their products, noting that if the situation persists, they may be forced to find alternative livelihoods. This sentiment is shared by many who worry about the potential loss of their traditional profession.

The pottery-making process, which involves women shaping raw pots and men solidifying them with fire, is labour-intensive. Despite their dedication, many in the community have had to seek alternative employment to sustain themselves.

Hiromai Kalita urged the government to provide the necessary support to preserve their craft, stressing the need for adequate facilities to continue their work and protect their cultural heritage.