With the nation celebrating the contributions of teachers and their impact on our growing up years, Assam’s Kumud Kalita will be receiving the ‘National Awards to Teachers’ today from President of India Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi.

A teacher at Pathshala Senior Secondary School, Kalita is among the 75 awardees who will be conferred with the National Teachers’ Award 2023, for their exceptional contribution in the field of education.

The other teachers from Northeast who will receive the prestigious award are- Netai Chandra Dey of Ramakrishna Mission School in Arunachal Pradesh, Ningthoujam Binoy Singh of Chingmei Upper Primary School in Manipur, Dr. Purna Bahadur Chhetri of Govt. Senior Secondary School in Sikkim, Lalthianghlima of Govt. Diakkawn High School in Mizoram and Madhav Singh of Alpha English Higher Secondary School in Meghalaya.

It is worth mentioning that Kalita is also the founder and president of the NGO called 'Tapoban' which supports children with special needs.

In March this year, the NGO was honoured with the Prestigious Children's Champion Award 2023 at a function held in Delhi's Triveni Auditorium.

The award was presented by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPR) in the health and nutrition category on March 25.

Also read : Assam's Kumud Kalita to be honoured with esteemed 'National Awards to Teachers'