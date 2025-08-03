Assam's Kundanraj Borgohain clinches silver in Olympic trap at Thailand Championship 2025

Bringing pride to Assam and the entire Northeast, shotgun shooter Kundanraj Borgohain secured the silver medal in the Men’s Individual Olympic Trap event at the Thailand Championship 2025. The nail-biting final ended in a tie-breaker.

Hailing from a region that has seen several great sportspersons dominating the sports circuit at international level despite scarce infrastructure, Borgohain’s achievement stands as a testament to sheer dedication and self-driven excellence. With limited facilities available in Assam, particularly for Olympic Trap events, the athlete has had to train largely outside the state and abroad, investing significant personal resources and time to remain competitive on the international stage.

His preparation included intense overseas training blocks and participation in global competitions. all largely self-funded. Despite these hurdles, Borgohain has continually proven his mettle, emerging as a formidable name in India’s shooting circuit.

Beyond his personal success, Borgohain is deeply invested in nurturing the next generation of shooting talent in the Northeast. He has taken on the role of mentor to several young aspirants, guiding them through the technicalities of the sport and opening avenues for national and international exposure.

Yet, Assam’s local shooting landscape remains challenging. The Kahilipara Shooting Range in Guwahati, the state’s only dedicated facility for trap and skeet disciplines grapples with infrastructural and operational issues. Frequent equipment failures, lack of trained staff, and irregular maintenance have made it difficult for both seasoned athletes and newcomers to train effectively. Compounding the problem is the restricted access to ammunition and sports firearms, discouraging broader participation in the sport.

Speaking after his win, Borgohain remarked, “This medal is proof of what passion and perseverance can achieve. But with even a fraction of institutional support better facilities, consistent ammunition supply, and technical guidance, Assam can produce champions in numbers. The talent is already here.”

With ISSF international competitions scheduled in India as a build-up to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, there is growing urgency for states like Assam to bolster their sporting ecosystems. While several Indian states have ramped up support systems for Olympic-level athletes, Assam still lags in infrastructure and systemic backing, despite having immense potential.