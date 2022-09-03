Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta today i.e., on Saturday (September 3rd), said that Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital will soon to have a super speciality block.

He said this while inaugurating four blood banks hospitals namely Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital, Mangaldai Cvil Hospital, Darrang, SMK Civil Hospital, Nalbari and BP Civil Hospital, Nagaon were equipped with Blood Component Separate Units (BCSU).

He said that, “the merit of Blood Component Separation Units is that the whole blood collected from one donor can save many lives,” adding that people especially the youngsters should come forward and donate blood. He further said that Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital will soon have a super speciality block.

Speaking on the occasion, Lakhimpur MLA, Manab Deka said, “ The performance of the Blood Bank of Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital has been very good and there is a collection of 300 plus units of blood.” He also appreciated the efforts taken by the officials of the blood bank which has been frequently conducting voluntary blood donation camps.

It may be mentioned that Blood Component Separation Unit of Lakhimpur Medical College & Hospital is the first BCSU in whole of the North Bank of Assam.

The component separation service through BCSU is that the whole blood can be separated into three or four components which can be given to multiple patients according to their needs and thereby minimising the wastage of blood and also saving the lives of multiple patients by a single donor.

There were eight numbers of Blood Component Separation Units in Assam till 2021-22.

This year Govt. of Assam has upgraded another four more number of existing licensed Blood Bank to Blood Component Separation Units along with Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital Lakhimpur.