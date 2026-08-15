Assam’s Lakhimpur revises school timings amid intense heat

The education department in Assam’s Lakhimpur district has revised school timings in view of the intense heat prevailing across the district, bringing forward the start and closing hours to limit students’ exposure to high temperatures.

Under the revised schedule, regular classes for students from lower primary to senior higher secondary levels will begin at 7 am, according to an official order issued by the district education authorities.

The new timings will come into effect from Monday and remain in force until further orders.

As per the directive issued by Lakhimpur District Circle Inspector of Schools and District Primary Education Officer Bedabrata Gogoi, lower primary classes will conclude at 11 am, while upper primary students will be dismissed at 11:30 am.

For students of high school, higher secondary and senior higher secondary levels, classes will continue until 12 noon.

The revised schedule will apply to government, provincialised and private schools across Lakhimpur district.

The education department said the decision was taken in view of the prevailing hot weather and rising temperatures, with the health and safety of students being the primary consideration.

The revised schedule is intended to ensure that students complete their school hours during the relatively cooler part of the day while reducing their exposure to peak daytime temperatures.