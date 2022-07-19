Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE), a leading sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable power producer in India, announced that its 90 MW solar power project in Assam, the largest solar power project in the state, was inaugurated by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The project spread across four districts – Udalguri, Boko, Nagaon, and Cachar was commissioned in phases.

CM Sarma inaugurated the project at a special ceremony, jointly hosted by Azure Power and Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) in Udalguri and Boko districts of the state.

The power generated by the plant will be supplied to Assam Power Distribution Company Limited under a long term 25-year PPA on the inauguration, Harsh Shah, CEO, Azure Power said.

“The commissioning of our 90 MW solar power plant, the largest in Assam, is an indication of our strong project development and execution skills. The project also demonstrates the state’s commitment towards sustainable development by promoting clean, accessible, affordable, and equitable solar energy availability. In addition to meeting the state’s sustainability targets, our project will help in creating a self-sustaining ecosystem by providing jobs, skill development, and revenue opportunities for local population,” he said.

“Our sincere gratitude to the Honorable Chief Minister of Assam, APDCL, and all local stakeholders for their cooperation and support,” he further added.

Rakesh Kumar –IAS, MD, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited said, “Participation of Azure Power in Assam’s journey towards clean and green energy is appreciable. APDCL is committed for supplying uninterrupted, reliable, affordable, safe, and quality power to all its valued customers. These projects strengthen the resolve to reduce carbon emissions in the state, in line with declaration of Hon’ble Prime Minister at Glasgow. Such endeavours will pave the way for making Assam one of the top states of the country as envisioned by Hon’ble Chief Minister.”