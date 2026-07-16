Assam's Lisha Das becomes first para-athlete from state to qualify for Commonwealth Games

Sixteen-year-old para cyclist Lisha Das from Assam's Biswanath district has been selected to represent India at the XXIII Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 2, 2026, becoming the first para-athlete from the state to qualify for the prestigious multi-sport event.

A Class XI student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Biswanath, Lisha will compete in the para track cycling event. At just 16, she is also the youngest athlete in India's contingent for the Glasgow Games, adding another milestone to her achievement.

Her selection has been hailed as a landmark moment for Assam's para sports movement. The Paralympic Association of Assam congratulated Lisha on her inclusion in the national squad, describing the feat as a matter of immense pride for the state and expressing confidence that her journey would inspire aspiring para-athletes across Assam.

India will field a 124-member contingent at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, with athletes competing across athletics, boxing, weightlifting, judo, artistic gymnastics, track cycling, lawn bowls, swimming, and five para-sports, including para track cycling.

Lisha's inclusion in the Indian squad marks a significant breakthrough for para sports in Assam. Her rise from Biswanath to the international stage underscores the growing presence of athletes from the Northeast in elite sporting competitions and is expected to encourage greater participation in para sports across the region.