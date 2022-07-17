Amid a statewide uproar over the Assam Power Department's seemingly endless hours of load-shedding, Power Minister Nandita Gorlosa promised people on Sunday that the power situation will improve in the next 10 days.

The power department's long hours of load-shedding has added to people's summer problems.

Yesterday, Garlosa held a review meeting with many stakeholders of the power sector including contractors. where various issues were highlighted. "Keeping in view d difficulties faced by the general public in the peak season with load shedding in few parts of Assam since few weeks, we are determined to overcome the constrains," she wrote in a tweet.

Had a Review Meeting with d Power sector including d contractors. Various issues were highlighted. Keeping in view d difficulties faced by the general public in the peak season with load shedding in few parts of Assam since few weeks, we are determined to overcome the constrains. pic.twitter.com/zX1RguCvUB — Nandita Gorlosa (@GorlosaNandita) July 16, 2022

And the recent sharp spike in temperature has just exacerbated people's concerns, leading to protests against power cuts.

"There has been a power failure in several transmissions in the Sisuram region, causing issues for the rest of Assam." We are working on it and will undoubtedly overcome the difficulties. There have been some technological glitches, which will be fixed soon," Gorlosa has been quoted as saying in Guwahati.

“Power department employees are working to restore electricity and within the next 10 days the load shedding issue will be resolved,” she added.

Long hours of load-shedding by the Power Department have fuelled protests in several sections of the State against the department and Gorlosa, who took over as State Power Minister in the recent cabinet reshuffle.