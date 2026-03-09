Assam’s longest flyover connecting Dighalipukhuri and Noonmati to open on March 10

A major boost to urban connectivity in Guwahati is set to become a reality as the Maharaja Prithu Flyover, the longest elevated corridor in Assam, will open to the public on Tuesday, March 10. Stretching nearly 5.5 kilometres, the flyover connecting Noonmati to Dighalipukhuri is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion along one of the city’s busiest routes.



Built at an estimated cost of around Rs 850 crore, the four-lane elevated corridor has been designed to reduce the heavy traffic pressure on ground-level roads that remain crowded throughout the day. Once operational, the flyover will provide faster connectivity between the eastern and central parts of the city.



The corridor links the eastern part the city, that is Noonmati with the central area, Dighalipukhuri, passing through several key locations including Ambari and Bamunimaidan. Authorities say the flyover will help streamline the movement of vehicles across these busy areas, which frequently experience long traffic snarls during peak hours.



Construction of the flyover began toward the end of 2023 and was completed in approximately 18 months. The elevated structure stands on 122 pillars, forming a continuous corridor designed to facilitate smoother and faster movement of traffic across the city.



Officials say the flyover has been named after Maharaja Prithu, an ancient ruler associated with the region’s historical legacy. The naming is seen as a tribute to the cultural past of Assam while also symbolising a new phase of infrastructure growth in Guwahati.