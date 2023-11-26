Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on November 26 the commencement of construction on the state's longest flyover, stretching from Dighalipukhuri to Bamunimaidan. Promising to alleviate congestion and enhance connectivity in the region, the project is set to be completed by 2026.

"I request all to cooperate during its construction. We aim to complete this important project by 2026," Himanta Biswa Sarma stated stating the significance of community support for the successful realization of this infrastructure development.

This announcement comes on the heels of the recent inauguration of the Shraddhanjali Flyover over Zoo Road in Guwahati on October 18, 2023, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Maha Panchami. The addition of this flyover has already proven to be a vital component in easing traffic woes in the city.

The momentum for improved infrastructure was set in motion with the inauguration of Maligaon's 'Nilachal Flyover' on August 30, 2023.

Going back to October 2022, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially inaugurated the Arya Nagar Flyover. Built at a cost of approximately Rs 149.07 crore and stretching over 790 meters, the Arya Nagar Flyover has been a pivotal addition to the region's infrastructure landscape.