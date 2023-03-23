Ace female boxer Lovlina Borgohain stormed into the finals of the Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 with a 4-1 win against Li Qian of China.

She will compete in the final of the IBA women's Boxing championships for the first time after beating two-time Olympic medalist Li Quan of China by a 4-1 split decision in the SF of the 75kg category.

Earlier, Lovlina confirmed the fourth medal for India by defeating Adosinda Gamane Rady of Mozambique by unanimous decision in the 75 kg middleweight category to enter the semi-final.

Nikhar Zareen, India's star pugilist, defeated Colombia's Ingrid Valencia by unanimous decision to go to the 50kg final, ensuring India at least a silver medal.

Meanwhile, all four Indian boxers - Nitu Ghanghas, Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain and Saweety Boora - won their semifinal matches and entered the final of the Women's World Boxing Championships.