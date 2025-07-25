Assam’s Madhuri Meelee spotlights Majuli’s climate‑displacement crisis at UN forum

Madhuri Meelee, originally from Margherita in Assam’s Tinsukia district, brought global attention to Majuli’s environmental emergencies by presenting her research at the prestigious Environmental and Climate Mobilities Network (ECMN) conference, hosted by the United Nations University (Institute for Environment and Human Security) in Bonn from July 8–10, 2025.

Madhuri Meelee presentation, titled "Climate Change, Mobility and Legal Frameworks of Riverine Displacement: A case study of Majuli," detailed the severe impact of climate change and river-induced displacement on the world's largest river island as she highlighted the dramatic shrinking of Majuli, which has dwindled from 1,300 km² to 880 km², leading to livelihood collapse and cultural loss for its diverse indigenous population of over 1,67,000 people.

Madhuri Meelee, an Assistant Professor at the KIIT School of Law in Bhubaneswar, Odisha argued for stronger legal frameworks to protect those displaced by environmental factors as she pointed out the short comings of current interventions and the critical policy gap in India for internally displaced persons (IDPs), noting that a specific bill for climate migrants lapsed in 2022.



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Madhuri Meelee alumna of National Law University, Jodhpur and Leiden University, Netherlands, Meelee's work focuses on International Human Rights and Environmental Laws as she is also the co-founder of The Hague-based NGO, Ojodu Grassroots Alternatives Foundations.

Madhuri Meelee's achievement in representing Assam and India at such a significant international forum brings vital attention to the urgent environmental and human rights challenges facing Majuli and the region.

She is the daughter of International arm wrestling player Rajen Mili and Ritu Rani Meelee a resident of 1 no. Lazum ward number 4, Margherita under Tinsukia district.