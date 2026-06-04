Assam's Maibang police station OC receives DGP's commendation for outstanding service

Himangshu Jyoti Gohain, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Maibang Police Station in Assam's Dima Hasao district, has been awarded a commendation letter by the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, in recognition of his dedicated service and professional excellence.

The commendation was conferred for Gohain's role in the successful apprehension of an accused person and the recovery of an AK-56 rifle, a magazine containing eight live rounds of ammunition, and other incriminating materials during a police operation.

The DGP's commendation letter acknowledged Gohain's professional competence, commitment to duty and contribution to maintaining law and order.

Reacting to the honour, Gohain expressed gratitude to the Assam DGP for recognizing his efforts and dedication to public service. He said the recognition would motivate him to continue serving with greater commitment and loyalty.

"I am humbled and honoured to receive this recognition. It inspires me to perform my duties with even greater dedication and sincerity," Gohain said.

He also thanked his colleagues, well-wishers and members of the public for their continued support and encouragement.

The commendation has been widely welcomed by residents and members of the police fraternity, who described it as a significant achievement and a reflection of Gohain's professionalism, integrity and commitment to public safety.

The recognition underscores the Assam Police's efforts to encourage exemplary service and dedication among its personnel in ensuring peace, security and effective law enforcement across the state.