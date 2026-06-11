Assam's Majuli administration destroys illegal liquor worth over Rs 15 lakh

The Majuli district administration and police on June 11 destroyed a large quantity of illegal Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) seized from various parts of the river island.

Acting on a court directive, Majuli Police destroyed around 1,500 litres of illegally stored and transported liquor at Darbar Chapori.

Officials said the liquor, valued at over Rs 15 lakh, had been seized during multiple enforcement drives conducted across different locations in the district over the past several months.

The destruction exercise was carried out in the presence of police and administrative officials as part of efforts to curb the illegal liquor trade in the district.

Authorities stated that the action reflects the administration's continued commitment to enforcing excise laws and preventing the sale and distribution of illicit alcohol.

Police have also warned that strict action will continue against individuals involved in the illegal liquor business in Majuli.