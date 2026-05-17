Assam’s Manas National Park to close for tourists from June 5

Manas National Park will remain closed to tourists from June 5 until further orders, with authorities suspending all ecotourism activities in the park ahead of the monsoon season.

According to an official order issued by the authorities of Manas Tiger Reserve on May 16, all tourism activities, including jeep safaris, elephant safaris and boating, will remain suspended during the closure period.

The order stated that the closure has been enforced in compliance with guidelines issued by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The directive was issued by Dr. C. Ramesh, Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director of Manas Tiger Reserve.

Forest officials said the annual closure is part of conservation measures during the monsoon season, when tourist movement inside protected forest areas is restricted to minimise disturbance to wildlife and facilitate habitat management.

Officials said the park recorded significant tourist footfall during the current tourism season, with nearly 60,000 visitors, including around 1,600 foreign tourists, visiting the reserve.

The park also generated revenue of approximately Rs 1.5 crore during the season, officials said.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Assam, Manas National Park is one of the country’s important wildlife habitats and a major ecotourism destination in the Northeast.

Authorities said the park will remain closed to visitors until further notification.