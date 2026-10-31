A new rhino calf has been born at Assam's Manas National Park, marking a significant milestone in wildlife conservation as a lineage that began with a flood-rescued rhino named Ganga has now reached its third generation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the birth on social media on Saturday, October 31, describing it as a conservation success story. The calf was born to Ganga-Ka, the second-generation member of the family, a couple of days before the announcement.

Sharing the news in an Assamese post, Sarma said Ganga, who was rescued during the Brahmaputra floods, had now become a grandmother.

"The second generation of the rhino named Ganga, who was rescued in the Brahmaputra floods (Ganga-Ka), gave birth to an adorable calf a couple of days ago. The journey that began with Ganga has now crossed three generations in the lap of nature," the Chief Minister wrote.

Sarma also highlighted the wider significance of the birth, describing it as an indication of the progress made in wildlife conservation efforts.

"This is not merely a feel-good story of one family, but also a green chapter of conservation success," he said.

The birth marks another milestone for Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its rich biodiversity and efforts to protect endangered wildlife, including the one-horned rhinoceros.

The journey from Ganga's rescue during the Brahmaputra floods to the birth of her grand-calf reflects the importance of sustained wildlife protection and habitat conservation in Assam.