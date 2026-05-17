Assam's Manas National Park witnesses rare black panther sighting

Assam Assembly Pro tem Speaker Chandra Mohan Patowary on May 17 shared a rare sighting of a black panther from Manas National Park, describing the elusive animal as a symbol of mystery and grace in the wild.

Sharing the visuals on social media platform X, Patowary wrote, “A sight rare enough to feel unreal — the enigmatic black panther of Manas!”

He further described the majestic predator as silently gliding through the dense forests of Manas, drawing comparisons to the fictional character Bagheera for its mysterious aura and elegance.

“Moments like these remind us that nature still hides wonders beyond imagination, waiting quietly in the wild for the fortunate few to witness,” he stated in the post.

The rare sighting has drawn attention from wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers, highlighting the rich biodiversity and ecological significance of Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Assam.