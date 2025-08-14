Assam's Mangaldai College granted autonomous status by UGC for 10 years

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has conferred autonomous status on Mangaldai College, located in Upahupara, Mangaldai, Darrang district, for a period of 10 years from the academic session 2025–26 to 2034–35.

The decision follows the recommendation of the UGC Standing Committee on Autonomous Colleges, which approved the college’s proposal in its meeting on July 23, 2025.

Affiliated with Gauhati University, Mangaldai College will now have greater academic freedom to design its own curriculum, introduce new courses, and conduct examinations independently in accordance with the UGC Regulations for Autonomous Colleges, 2023.

The status also brings increased responsibility, as the college must adhere to all regulatory provisions and maintain the standards prescribed under Clause 7.5 of the UGC’s “Conferment of Autonomous Status Upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges” Regulations.

The UGC has directed Gauhati University to issue the necessary notification within 30 days and instructed the college to apply for an extension of the autonomous status at least three months before the expiry of the granted period.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the faculty, students, and alumni of Mangaldai College on this achievement, calling it a proud moment for the institution and the people of Darrang.