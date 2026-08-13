Assam's Mankachar Police arrest two drug peddlers with 19 grams of suspected heroin

Mankachar Police have arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized 19 grams of suspected heroin during an anti-drug operation in the area.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Afzalur Rahman and Arif Ahmed.

According to police, the duo was allegedly involved in the transportation of heroin. During the operation, officers recovered 18 plastic containers containing suspected heroin from their possession.

The seized contraband has been taken into custody, and police have initiated further investigation to trace the source of the drugs and identify other individuals who may be linked to the alleged trafficking network.

The latest seizure comes amid intensified anti-drug operations across Assam, with police and security agencies stepping up action against suspected narcotics networks.