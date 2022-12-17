A specialty tea from Assam’s Dibrugarh district was sold for Rs 1.15 lakh per kg at a private auction on December 16, the proprietor of the tea estate said.

‘Manohari Gold Tea’ fetched the price at an auction on private portal Tea Inntech. This is the highest price fetched for tea at such auctions anywhere.One kilogramme of the specialty tea was bought by RK Tea Sales, Rajan Lohia of Manohari Tea Estate said.

Tea from the Manohari brand, especially its gold variety, had been fetching high prices at the GTAC over the years, setting new records in the process.

Manohari Gold had sold for Rs 99,999 per kg through GTAC in December 2021, which was matched by ‘Golden Pearl’ of AFT Techno Trade that also went under the hammer at the same auction house in February this year.

Earlier on June, 2022, Pabhojan Gold Tea, a rare variety of organic tea from Assam’s Golaghat district sold at a whopping Rs 1 lakh per kilogram, the highest this year, by an auction centre in Jorhat. A Jorhat Tea Auction Centre (JTAC) official said the tea sold by Pabhojan Organic Tea Estate was purchased by Esah Tea, an Assam-based tea brand.

Chief Executive Officer of Esah Tea, Bijit Sarma, said the tea variety will help them to provide their customers with one of the finest tea blends from Assam.

This tea variety is rare and for ”tea connoisseurs, this is an experience in a cup. Our customers are spread across the globe and will understand the taste and value of this variety. We are glad to be able to continue with our mission to provide them with authentic Assam tea flavours”, he said.