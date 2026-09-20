Assam's Margherita Adivasi family seeks administrative intervention over ancestral property dispute

An educated Adivasi family in Margherita has approached the Margherita Co-District Commissioner and Margherita Police Station, seeking administrative intervention in an alleged dispute over their ancestral property.

Abhinash Kerketta, who claims to be the son of the first wife of late James Kerketta, has submitted an application seeking his alleged legal share in his father's immovable property.

According to Abhinash, his father had married another woman without divorcing his first wife, Beronika Kerketta (Soreng), who he claims is still alive.

James Kerketta died on December 23 last year following a prolonged illness. Following his death, Abhinash has approached the authorities seeking recognition of what he claims to be his legal entitlement to the ancestral property.

Abhinash has urged the Margherita Co-District Administration to examine the matter and provide appropriate assistance in accordance with the applicable law.

The family has sought cooperation from the administration and police, while the matter remains subject to verification of the relevant property and legal records.