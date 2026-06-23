Assam's Margherita administration arranges alternative LPG distribution to ensure uninterrupted supply

The Margherita Co-District Administration has put in place alternative LPG distribution arrangements in selected areas to ensure uninterrupted supply of cooking gas and prevent inconvenience to consumers amid pending bookings under M/S Margherita Gas Supply.

According to the administration, 200 pending LPG bookings from Bargolai and Balukhad have been transferred to Ledo Gas Agency, while 198 bookings from Powai and Dehing Tea Estate areas have been shifted to Petro Gas Agency, Digboi. Additionally, 150 pending bookings from Ketetong and Inthem have been transferred to Pengerigarh Indane Gramin Vitrak at Pengree for timely delivery.

The temporary arrangement has been made to ensure that domestic LPG consumers continue to receive cylinders without disruption. The designated distributors will deliver LPG cylinders through the existing home delivery mechanism.

The administration also informed consumers about the prevailing LPG refill rates effective from June 7. For M/S Margherita Gas Supply, Petro Gas Agency, Digboi, and Pengerigarh Indane Gramin Vitrak, Pengree, the rate for a domestic LPG cylinder is Rs 907.07 for agency pickup and Rs 940.50 for doorstep delivery, including a home delivery charge of Rs 33.43.

For consumers under Ledo Gas Agency, the pickup rate is Rs 907.57, while the doorstep delivery rate is Rs 941.00, inclusive of the same home delivery charge.

The Margherita Co-District Administration has advised consumers to pay only the notified rates and obtain proper cash memos for all LPG transactions. Consumers have also been requested to cooperate during the temporary arrangement and contact the respective distributors for any information, clarification or assistance regarding cylinder delivery.

Officials said the delivery of all transferred bookings is expected to be completed at the earliest to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply in the affected areas under the Margherita Co-District.