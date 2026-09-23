Assam's Margherita karate team felicitated after winning International Shotokan Karate Championship

The Margherita Co-District Administration felicitated a Shotokan Karate team for securing the winning title at the International Shotokan Karate Championship held in Kolkata in 2026.

Chief Instructor Anjali Tamang of Shotokan Karate & Kick Boxing, Margherita Circle, along with members of her team, was honoured for their achievements at the international championship.

The administration also recognised Tamang’s contribution to promoting martial arts among children and young people, particularly those from remote and rural areas.

Over the past several years, Tamang has been imparting training in Shotokan Karate and Kick Boxing to children and youth from areas including Ketetong in Margherita. Her efforts have also encouraged trainees from these areas to compete at higher levels.

Under her guidance, the Margherita team participated in the International Shotokan Karate Championship in Kolkata and emerged as winners, bringing recognition to the co-district.

Certificates of Appreciation were presented to Riman Hazarika, Anjali Sonar, Eli Dama Tamang, Bismita Gogoi and Gitima Jagat for their participation and achievements at the championship.

K N Chandana Jahnavi, IAS, Co-District Commissioner, Margherita, praised the dedication of Tamang and the participating sportspersons.

Jahnavi extended her best wishes to the team and expressed hope that their achievements would encourage more children and youth, particularly from rural and remote areas, to take up sports and martial arts.

The Margherita Co-District Administration congratulated the entire team and wished the sportspersons continued success in their future endeavours.