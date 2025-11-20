Assam's massive shake-up: 73 inspectors transferred in statewide police reshuffle

The Assam Police has issued a sweeping transfer order affecting seventy-three Inspectors (UB) across districts, battalions and specialised wings, marking one of the largest reshuffles in recent times.

The notification, released by the Assam Police Headquarters in Ulubari, Guwahati, under the approval of the Director General of Police, states that the transfers have been made “in the interest of public service.”

The reshuffle began with postings across Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Karbi Anglong, Sribhumi, CID, Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, GRP, Dergaon, Commissionerate Guwahati and several district headquarters. Early changes include Inspector Amar Ghosh moving to South Salmara, with Inspector Sailen Kr Kalita taking his place in Barpeta. Officers including Dina Nath Mili, Jyotirmoy Dutta, Amrit Kr Singh, Joseph V Keivom and Haokam Changsen were similarly rotated across Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Cachar and CID.

Subsequent movements extended to Goalpara, Morigaon and Baksa. Inspector Biswajyoti Sarmah’s transfer from Goalpara to Morigaon prompted a chain of adjustments, placing Inspector Bhargab Borbora in Goalpara and Inspector Ananda Rabha shifted from Baksa. Transfers also covered Golaghat and Dima Hasao, while specialised wings such as Border Assam and the Assam-Manipur-Mizoram I/S Sector also saw changes.

Major reshuffles followed in Jorhat, Karbi Anglong and Kamrup districts, where Inspectors Lakshman Kr Das, Rahul Dewry, Nurul Hussain, Naba Kr Saikia and Nabajit Nath were reassigned to CID or district forces. Inspector Kamakhya Mishra was moved to the 17th APBn, while V&AC Assam absorbed multiple officers to fill vacancies created by outgoing transfers.

Morigaon, Nagaon and Sivasagar saw extensive rotations involving Bhadreswar Pegu, Bhaskar Barman, Pankaj Das, Debajit Bordoloi, Sanjit Kr Rai and Bula Ram Terang. The Police Commissionerate Guwahati received Bijoy Duworah, Rajib Barman, Sandeep Kr Kanu and Dipak Borgoyari, followed by more postings into CID Assam.

The latter section of the order adds another series of critical transfers. Inspector Pranjal Pratim Saikia has been moved from V&AC Assam to Sonitpur, replacing Inspector Robin Ch. Phukan. In Upper Assam, Inspector Pratap Gogoi of Tinsukia has been posted to Dibrugarh, while Inspector Nikunja Barman has been shifted to Morigaon. Inspector Amarjyoti Bailung of West Karbi Anglong has been transferred to Tinsukia, triggering linked adjustments in Commissionerate Guwahati and Tinsukia DEF. Further reshuffles place Inspectors Babul Kr Medhi and Lonki Teron from Biswanath into specialised roles, while Inspector Amrit Konwar from the 9th APBn joins V&AC Assam.

Inspector Kangkan Mahanta is moved from the Commissionerate to Dergaon, with Inspector Anjad Brahma posted to Guwahati in his place. Inspector Chitraranjan Borah heads to West Karbi Anglong, while Inspector Jyotirmoy Gayan is transferred from Dergaon to Baksa. The order concludes with Inspector Hrishikesh Hazarika of V&AC being posted to Jorhat.

The large-scale restructuring reflects a state-wide administrative effort to redistribute manpower, strengthen district-level policing, and streamline specialised units across Assam’s police network.