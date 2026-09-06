Assam’s maternal mortality ratio falls below national average: VP CP Radhakrishnan

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday, September 6, said Assam's maternal mortality ratio (MMR) has fallen below the national average, describing the achievement as a “milestone” and asserting that India's healthcare sector has made outstanding progress over the past decade.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS) in Guwahati, Radhakrishnan attributed the country's healthcare progress to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The last decade of health sciences in India has been outstanding due to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

The vice president highlighted the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme and said more than 44 crore people currently have Ayushman Bharat cards.

He also recalled India's response during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the country provided vaccines free of cost to its population and supplied vaccines to more than 100 countries.

Turning to Assam's healthcare sector, Radhakrishnan said the state's MMR had, for the first time, fallen below the national average.

“This is a milestone,” he said, adding that Assam was moving towards a stage where people from outside the state would come there for medical treatment.

Referring to the upcoming Proton Beam Therapy Unit at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, he said the facility would strengthen Assam's position as a destination for advanced cancer treatment.

The vice president also advised medical students and other graduating youths to limit their time on social media and stay away from substance abuse.

He led those present at the convocation in taking a pledge against drug consumption.