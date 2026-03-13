Assam’s Mayank Chakraborty becomes India’s 94th Grandmaster, first from Northeast

In a historic moment for chess in Assam and the entire Northeast, Mayank Chakraborty is set to become India’s 94th Grandmaster, marking a major milestone for the region.

Chakraborty achieved his third and final Grandmaster norm at the Hotel Stockholm North by First Hotels Young Talents tournament in Sweden. After eight rounds of play, he is leading the tournament with 6.5 points out of 8, staying a full point ahead of the competition.

The crucial moment came after Chakraborty defeated Philip Lindgren in the eighth round, securing his final GM norm with one round to spare.

Hailing from Guwahati, Chakraborty has been the highest-rated chess player from the entire Northeast region of India for some time. With this achievement, he is set to become the first-ever Grandmaster from Assam and the Northeast, bringing immense pride to the region’s chess community.

However, the final confirmation of the Grandmaster title will depend on the participation of his last-round opponent, Willow Jonah B. If the opponent appears at the board and makes the first move in the final round scheduled at 1:30 PM IST, Chakraborty’s final GM norm will be officially validated.

The Grandmaster title, awarded by the FIDE, is the highest designation in chess and one of the most prestigious honours in the sport.

Chakraborty’s achievement has already sparked celebration across Assam and the Northeast, with many describing it as a historic breakthrough that could inspire a new generation of chess players in the region.