Assam's Mayong Police seize vehicle carrying 32 cattle suspected to be smuggled

Mayong Police achieved a major success in an operation at Hasenabori, seizing a four-wheeler carrying 32 cattle allegedly being smuggled.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Mayong Police Station officer Mun Prakash Tiwari, following inputs regarding the illegal transportation of cattle.

However, the two suspected cattle smugglers allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot after noticing the police operation.

The seized cattle and vehicle have been taken into police custody, while efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the two suspected smugglers.

Further investigation into the suspected cattle-smuggling network is underway.