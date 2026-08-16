Assam's Mayong Police seize vehicle carrying 32 cattle suspected to be smuggled
Mayong Police seized a four-wheeler carrying 32 cattle during an operation at Hasenabori. The suspects fled, and police are now probing the wider smuggling network.
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Story highlights
- Operation followed specific inputs about illegal cattle transportation in the area
- Officer Mun Prakash Tiwari led the police action at Hasenabori
- Two suspects left the four-wheeler behind and escaped on spotting police
Mayong Police achieved a major success in an operation at Hasenabori, seizing a four-wheeler carrying 32 cattle allegedly being smuggled.
The operation was conducted under the leadership of Mayong Police Station officer Mun Prakash Tiwari, following inputs regarding the illegal transportation of cattle.
However, the two suspected cattle smugglers allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot after noticing the police operation.
The seized cattle and vehicle have been taken into police custody, while efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the two suspected smugglers.
Further investigation into the suspected cattle-smuggling network is underway.
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